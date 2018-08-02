National Intelligence Director Warns of 'Pervasive' Attempts to Disrupt 2018 Elections Dan Coats made the statement in the White House briefing room, joined by several of President Trump's top aides. Dan Coats, National Intelligence Director, via Reuters Dan Coats, National Intelligence Director, via Reuters The firm acknowledgment of Russian infiltration of American elections President Trump, Helsinki summit, via Reuters Coats stressed that the U.S. intelligence community Dan Coats, National Intelligence Director, via Reuters Officials described the Russian effort as illegal activity including voter suppression, cyber attacks and targeting elected officials. Dan Coats, National Intelligence Director, via Reuters