Scientists Believe They Have Figured Out the

Bermuda Triangle Scientists say conditions in the

Bermuda Triangle are just right for massive

rogue waves. They say this is the reason why a number of aircraft and ships have disappeared in the area under mysterious circumstances. The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil‘s Triangle, is a region in the

North Atlantic. Simon Boxall, an oceanographer at the University of Southampton, says these rogue waves can reach 100 feet tall. Simon Boxall, via 'The Sun' That would be on par with the largest wave ever recorded: A 100-foot tsunami triggered by an earthquake in Alaska‘s Lituya Bay in 1958.