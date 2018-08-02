Scientists Believe They Have Figured Out the Bermuda Triangle
Scientists Believe They Have Figured Out the
Bermuda Triangle Scientists say conditions in the
Bermuda Triangle are just right for massive
rogue waves. They say this is the reason why a number of aircraft and ships have disappeared in the area under mysterious circumstances. The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil‘s Triangle, is a region in the
North Atlantic. Simon Boxall, an oceanographer at the University of Southampton, says these rogue waves can reach 100 feet tall. Simon Boxall, via 'The Sun' That would be on par with the largest wave ever recorded: A 100-foot tsunami triggered by an earthquake in Alaska‘s Lituya Bay in 1958.