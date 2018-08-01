Ivanka Trump Describes Separation of Families

as a 'Low Point' Ivanka Trump, via Business Insider Ivanka Trump, who serves as advisor to her father President Trump, The family-separation immigration policy, Under the policy, more than 2,000 families were separated as they attempted to enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico. Ivanka Trump reportedly urged her father to end the policy. Ivanka Trump, via Business Insider Ivanka Trump's mother, Ivana, emigrated to the U.S. from what is now the

Czech Republic. The separation policy was ended by President Trump Immigration policy continues to be a main platform for the Trump Administration. On Monday, the President tweeted Ivanka Trump, via Business Insider