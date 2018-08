Kourtney Kardashian Open to Having More Kids The Kardashian sister is in love with latest additions to her fam. Kim welcomed Chicago West, Khloé has True, and Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster. Kourtney was the first to have children more than 8 years ago. All of these newborns may have Kourtney Kardashian, 'E! News' Kourtney is currently the mother of 3 children. We'll have to wait and see which Kardashian will give Kris Jenner her 10th grandchild.