6 Things Cardi B Has Learned

Since Motherhood The rapper has experienced a lot since giving birth on July 10. 'E! News' put together some of the best lessons she has learned since the birth of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. 1. The physical toll that comes with birth:Â Cardi B talked about her irregular sleep schedule, physical pain and how hard it has been to get her body back. 2. Being honest about her career: The rapper chose to drop out of her tour with Bruno Mars to stay home with Kulture. However, she is back in the studio. 3. Baby-friendly manicures: She changed her nails from pointy to square-shaped so that she won‘t hurt

her baby. 4.Â Ignoring

mommy-shamers:Â In spite of negative comments, she has decided that she can be both a mom and create her legacy as an artist. 5. Allowing privacy: Both Cardi B and Offset have refrained from posting pictures

of Kulture. 6. The power of patience:Â She is counting down the days until she is fully healed from her pregnancy.