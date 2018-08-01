IHOP's Fake Name Change Was

a Huge Success The marketing king‘s temporary name swap to IHOb really paid off.

In early June, the chain claimed it would officially become the International

House of Burgers. The burgers were a way for IHOPÂ to enhance business at mealtimes other than breakfast. The viral campaign lead to a massive surge in sales. IHOP‘s CEO says there was a “significant increase” in traffic during lunch and dinner. Breakfast sales typically drive half of the chains' revenue.