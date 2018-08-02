5 Facts About IPA Beer IPA beers are an acquired taste for many.

For those who love the bold, hoppy brew,

here are some interesting facts. 1. The first known mention of IPA was

in The Sydney Gazette and New

South Wales Advertiser in 1829.

The ad mentioned "East India pale ale." 2. The higher hop content was originally meant to preserve the beer along its travel from England to India in the 1800s. That way, the

beer would still taste good upon arrival. 3. No one is sure who the first

brewer of IPA was, but one of the

first known breweries to export the

beer to India was Bow Brewery in England. 4. A double IPA, also known as Imperial IPA is hoppier and higher in alcohol than a standard IPA. Vinnie Cilurzo, owner of Russian River Brewery, came up with the term. 5. Hops and Cannabis are technically related. Both plants belong to the taxonomic family. Now you can impress your

friends at the next happy hour!