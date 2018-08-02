Pope Francis

Takes New Stance

on Death Penalty In the past, the Catholic Church

did not condemn the

use of capital punishment. Their teachings have previously found the death penalty acceptable "if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor." Pope Francis has decided

that this way of thinking

needs to change. On Thursday, the Pope changed

the Roman Catholic teaching, citing that capital punishment can

never be sanctioned because it "attacks"

the inherent dignity of human life. Pope Francis, via statement Many Catholics in the U.S.

support the death penalty,

so the change is expected to raise

anger and debate among many of them. For centuries, the Catholic Church allowed the death penalty in extreme situations, but Pope John Paul II began to shift the church's stance before his death in 2005.