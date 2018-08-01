Andy Serkis to Direct ’Animal Farm‘ for Netflix

Andy Serkis to Direct

’Animal Farm‘ on Netflix Netflix has acquired the rights to George Orwell's allegorical novel

'Animal Farm.' Actor Andy Serkis is on board to direct the performance-capture movie. Andy Serkis, via 'Deadline' Matt Reeves, Rafi Crohn, Adam Kassan and Jonathan Cavendish will produce the film. The 1945 novel depicts the events Russian revolution of 1917 and the Stalinist regime of the Soviet Union, using the metaphor of the hierarchy of farm animals.