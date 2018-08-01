'ALF' Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. Everyone's favorite cat-eating "Alien Life Form" is headed back to television. A reboot of the classic sitcom 'AFL,' A writer has yet to be attached to the project, In the original series, ALF crash landed from the planet Melmac smack dab in the middle of suburban America. The series was created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, and Fusco was also the voice and puppeteer for the character. ALF joins Frasier as a classic series lined up for a reboot.