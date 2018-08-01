These 3 Foods

You're Eating

Are Most Likely Fake Eat This, Not That! shares commonly

bought (and enjoyed) foods that are

the furthest things from "real food." 1. Filet Mignon Some restaurants and grocery stores will actually use transglutaminase to combine scraps of meat from other cuts and try to

pass it off as the real deal. In fact, it's so common that the USDA now requires labeling stating that it's "been formed from pieces of whole muscle meat, or that it has been reformed from a single cut." 2. 100 Percent

Real Grated

Parmesan Cheese You would think that the "100 percent real" would hold true. Alas, it does not. The FDA allows manufacturers to add as much cellulose as needed to prevent the cheese from clumping. It turns out that they're adding way more than needed. 3. CrÃ¨me Filling OREO cookies, one of the best-selling cookies in the U.S., has been called OREO CrÃ¨mes since the 1990s. That's because the FDA won't allow them to use the word "cream", since there is no