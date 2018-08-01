Manhunt Underway for Suspected Killer of Former President Bush's Doctor Joseph James Pappas, 65, is accused of killing former President George H.W. Bush‘s cardiologist. It's speculated that Pappas shot surgeon Mark Hausknecht, 65, because Pappas' mother died while on Hausknecht's operating table more 20 years ago. Houston police have an arrest warrant for Pappas and a manhunt is currently underway. Home security footage captured images of the assailant when he shot Hausknecht dead as he was bike-riding to work. Houston police released the images, and a tip from the public led to Pappas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, via NBC News Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, via NBC News