Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' Album Postponed to August 17th The rapper's fourth studio record is running into some clearance issues. The album was postponed to Aug. 10 after she announced its initial release was June 15. Minaj officially broke the news to her fans over her Apple Music Essentials playlist. Nicki Minaj, Apple Music Essentials Playlist Before making the decision, Nicki even asked fans whether or not she should hold off on the album.