Margot Robbie Joins Cast of Fox News Movie Margot Robbie is in talks to join

Annapurna Pictures' upcoming film about the Fox News sexual abuse scandal. She would join a cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Kidman is portraying former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who blew the whistle on the network's culture of sexism and harassment. Theron, who is also a co-producer on the film, will play Megyn Kelly, another former Fox News anchor. Robbie, fresh off an Oscar nomination for

I, Tonya, will reportedly play an associate producer at the network. The untitled film will be written by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach.