Michael Phelps Record Broken by 10-Year-Old Named Clark Kent It takes a superhero to beat a Michael Phelps record. But this "Superman" is just ten years old! At the Far West International Championship in California, Clark Kent Apuada swam a 100-meter butterfly in 1:09:38. That time beats the championship record set by Michael Phelps in 1995 by more than a second. Clark's coach Dia Riana, via CNN In the midst of all the attention, Clark seems to be "super" clear about why he's able to excel as a swimmer. Clark Kent Apuada, via CNN