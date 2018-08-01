We've Used All of Earth's Resources for 2018 Already Planet Earth has the ability to regenerate itself every year. The problem, however, is that

humans have been giving Earth

less and less time to catch up. The Global Footprint Network (GFN) has been monitoring how much of the planet's resources we use and the day each year that humans overshoot Earth's capabilities. The early 1970s was when humans first started

to overshoot what the planet had to offer.

We keep taking more and more,

sooner and sooner, year after year. Today, August 1, is the day that the earth's resources have been tapped out in 2018. Qz.com presents the comparison:

"Every minute past overshoot day

is the equivalent of drawing down

capital rather than living off interest." GFN, via qz.com If we continue at this rate,

the equivalent of two Earths

would be needed to sustain demand by 2030. The GFN estimates that 86% of countries are currently living beyond their means. Many people think we can scient