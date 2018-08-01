Chipotle Giving Away More Free Guacamole After App Crashed The burrito chain is extending the free side of guacamole offer. Following issues with the promotion on National

Avocado Day. Customers took to social media after facing glitches on both the website and app. Chipotle made a public announcement that it would extend free guacamole to make sure everyone could enjoy the side. Chipotle, via statement You can get the free guac with any entrÃ©e order online without needing to use

a code.