Former President Obama Endorses Over 80 Candidates for November Midterms Barack Obama had handed out endorsements to 81 Democratic candidates ahead of the

2018 midterm elections. The former U.S. President adds he is "eager" to help his party gain seats in the House and Senate. One of his endorsements is Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who would be the nation‘s first African-American female governor if elected. Others include Nevada Senate candidate Jacky Rosen and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom's bid for governor. Obama has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office last year. Many Democrats are eager to get him onto the campaign trail, as Obama is still widely popular within the Democratic party.