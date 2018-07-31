Onset Diabetes Can Be Triggered by Just 2 Weeks of Inactivity A new report from researchers at McMaster University in Canada For the two week study, 22 overweight, prediabetic adults age 60 and older were asked to reduce their daily activity to less than 1,000 steps. After analyzing blood sugar levels tested throughout the study, The skeletalÂ mass and strength of the participants diminished within days, and some even experienced insulin resistance. Most surprising to researchers

was that some adults did not return

to their previous state of health

when they resumed their

normal level of activity. Stuart Phillips, study co-author, via 'The Atlanta Journal-Constitution'