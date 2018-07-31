'Incredibles 2' Achieves Huge Box Office Milestone Disney/Pixar‘s Incredibles 2 has hit

$1 billion at the global box office faster than any other animated film. It reached the milestone thanks to a staggering domestic total of

$573 million. This makes it only the fourth billion-dollar film to make more than half its grosses from domestic receipts. The movie has been in theatres only seven weekends and is still set for release in several major overseas markets, including Japan, Scandinavia, Italy and Germany. The sequel to 2004's hit movie is the 36th film in box office history to hit $1 billion and the seventh animated film to do so.