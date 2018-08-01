Jeff Sessions Blamed for Family

Separation Policy Amid the chaos of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, many people are wondering who's to blame. On Tuesday, a scapegoat was clearly appointed. Top Trump immigration officials called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Many were reluctant to give a name at first,

but Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal

of Connecticut was persistent

in getting an answer. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,

via 'Newsweek' An unidentified person was heard responding:

"You're not going to get an answer to that,"

and indicated that anyone

who spoke up would "get fired." After more questioning by Blumenthal,

the Department of Justice's Office

of Immigration Review's Director

James McHenry finally cooperated: James McHenry, via 'Newsweek' While Sessions is being blamed for the creation of the policy, it's still unclear where the proposal to actually separate children from