Jeff Sessions Blamed for Family Separation Policy
Jeff Sessions Blamed for Family
Separation Policy Amid the chaos of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" family separation policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, many people are wondering who's to blame. On Tuesday, a scapegoat was clearly appointed. Top Trump immigration officials called out Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Many were reluctant to give a name at first,
but Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal
of Connecticut was persistent
in getting an answer. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut,
via 'Newsweek' An unidentified person was heard responding:
"You're not going to get an answer to that,"
and indicated that anyone
who spoke up would "get fired." After more questioning by Blumenthal,
the Department of Justice's Office
of Immigration Review's Director
James McHenry finally cooperated: James McHenry, via 'Newsweek' While Sessions is being blamed for the creation of the policy, it's still unclear where the proposal to actually separate children from