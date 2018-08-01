Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped by Police Cadet at 17 Haddish recalled the incident in a recent interview with 'Glamour.' Tiffany Haddish, via 'Glamour' Even though Haddish reported the incident when it happened, she says that she never received justice. The traumatic experience caused the comedian to become a defensive person. Tiffany Haddish, via 'Glamour' Tiffany Haddish, via 'Glamour' Haddish hopes that being open about her past will give other people the courage to tell their stories.