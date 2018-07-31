New Shape Discovered by Scientists Spanish scientists have dubbed the new shape the scutoid. Scutoids have six sides on the top, five sides on the bottom and one triangular side. Researchers from the

University of Seville refer

to scutoidsÂ as twisted prisms. Scutoids are found in nature, particularly in the cells that make up the skin and line a myriad of organs. Scientists say that scutoids are the true shape of epithelial cells. Epithelial cells protect organisms against infections and take in nutrients. Scutoids got their name