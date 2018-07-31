Twitter Hires Researchers to Analyze Its 'Discourse' Twitter has tasked researchers with examining the "health" of conversations on its platform. The company has recently taken an interest in the "health" of its userbase. This includes cracking down on fake accounts, purging suspicious accounts and removing various apps that violate its policy. CEO Jack Dorsey sent out an open call for researchers in March. The company has faced criticism for moderating its content, which some believe infringes upon users'

free speech. David Gasca, Twitter's head of product health