New TSA Scanners Could Let Liquids, Laptops Stay in Carry-On-Bags The Transportation Security Administration has announced plans to test computed tomography scanners for carry-on bags. 40 of the new screening units are expected to be in place at airports in the United States by the end of 2018. The scanning equipment creates 3D images that can be analyzed on three axes for explosives and other threats. Current screening machines for carry-on bags generates 2D images. CT technology started in 2017 at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport and Boston's Logan International Airport. An initial 15 units will be deployed within the next

few months.