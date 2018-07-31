Pirates Trade For Rays Starting Pitcher Chris Archer Pittsburgh has acquired starter Chris Archer just before the end of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. To complete the deal, the Pirates dealt two top prospects - outfielder Austin Meadows and right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The 29-year-old is expected to immediately join the top of Pittsburgh's rotation. Archer, a two-time All-Star, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season. The right-hander has finished among the American League's top three in strikeouts each of the last three seasons. He is also known for his durability, starting at least 32 games each year from 2014-17.