Travel the U.S., Eat BBQ and Make $5K a Week With This Job
"Chief Grilling Officer" (CGO). The job description entails traveling across the U.S. while eating BBQ and documenting it for social media. Unfortunately, it's not a
full-time job, but the lucky CGO
will receive a $10,000 stipend for
two weeks of traveling and tasting. You're also welcome to bring
one other person along. Traveling and lodging are taken
care of by the company, so the
$10,000 is yours to use as you wish. Reynolds, via Thrillist To apply for the position,
submit a 100-word explanation
of why you would be good for the job and a picture of your
favorite grilling recipe to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com
between July 31 and August 13.