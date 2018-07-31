Travel the U.S., Eat BBQ and

Make $5K a Week With This Job On Tuesday, Reynolds Wrap

announced that it is seeking a

"Chief Grilling Officer" (CGO). The job description entails traveling across the U.S. while eating BBQ and documenting it for social media. Unfortunately, it's not a

full-time job, but the lucky CGO

will receive a $10,000 stipend for

two weeks of traveling and tasting. You're also welcome to bring

one other person along. Traveling and lodging are taken

care of by the company, so the

$10,000 is yours to use as you wish. Reynolds, via Thrillist To apply for the position,

submit a 100-word explanation

of why you would be good for the job and a picture of your

favorite grilling recipe to ReynoldsCGO@gmail.com

between July 31 and August 13.