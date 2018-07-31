Paul Manafort Faces Prison as Trial Begins President Trump's former campaign chairmanÂ faces charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. He is the first person to stand trial on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller was appointed The charges against Manafort stem from his role as a consultant for the former president of Ukraine. Prosecutors say Manafort They say when the former Ukranian president was ousted and Manafort's earnings tapered off, he engaged in bank fraud. Prosecutors say that Some think special counsel Mueller may have other motives for the prosecution of Manafort. The judge overseeing the case But so far there has been no sign that Manafort has offered testimony against the President. If convicted on these charges, Manafort could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison. Manafort has also been indicted on other charges, including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial for those charges

