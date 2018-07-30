Facebook Says It Found Evidence of Tampering With 2018 Midterms The social media site has detected evidence on its platform of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” designed to influence U.S. politics. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook‘s Head of Cybersecurity Policy, says the activity was identified two weeks ago. The activity in question amounts to eight Facebook Pages, 17 profiles and seven Instagram accounts. The accounts and pages were created starting in March 2017 and most recently in May of 2018. Facebook says it is unable to attribute the behavior to Russia or any other nation interested in influencing U.S. politics. The platform says it's expecting coordinated disinformation campaigns around the midterms this November.