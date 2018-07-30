Hillary Clinton Makes Big Donations Towards 2018 Midterms The former presidential candidate has donated the maximum of $5,000 to 19 Democratic House candidates and four secretary of state candidates. According to CNN, Clinton made the donations through her political organization Onward Together. Eleven of the House candidates who received donations from Clinton are attempting to flip districts represented by Republicans. Clinton herself won all of those districts in the 2016 election. The former U.S. Secretary of State has endorsed Democrats on the ballot in November, but has yet to publicly hit the campaign trail. Overall, she has largely kept her distance from campaign politics for the 2018 Midterms.