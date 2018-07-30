YouTube to Produce Original Content for International Audiences The markets include: Japan, France, India, Germany and Mexico. YouTube's global head of original programming, Susanne Daniels, says these countrites “have a tremendous upside in potential subscribers.” The platform plans to make music documentaries, scripted shows, reality shows, and talk shows produced in local languages. Most of the content will be available on YouTube's premium subscriber service, while some will available to watch for free. YouTube has been making original shows since 2016 to compete with Netflix and Hulu. Specific titles and details on the new content is expected to be

announced soon.