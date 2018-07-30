Trump Lashes Out at the

Koch Brothers Amid rising tensions over trade, President Donald Trump has blasted the conservative mega-donor Koch brothers as a “total joke." The tweets come after the Kochs announced they would not support Kevin Cramer, the GOP Senate candidate for North Dakota. The Kochs also did not endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The Koch Network has reportedly begun to distance itself from the GOP and become less focused on partisan politics. Charles Koch even said recently that he “regrets” his support for some Republican lawmakers. According to Forbes, the Koch brothers are worth $60 billion each and are tied for eighth richest in the world.