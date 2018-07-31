Kim Kardashian: 'I Have Nothing Bad to Say About the President' On Monday, Kim Kardashian appeared

on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she

talked about her recent meeting

with president Trump. Kardashian met with Trump to plea for the release of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson from prison, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time

drug offense. Kim Kardashian, via FOX News Interestingly enough, when president Trump called Kardashian to discuss the release of Johnson, Kardashian was in the middle of a nude photo shoot. Kim Kardashian, via FOX News Kardashian was grateful to be able to deliver the good news to Johnson and would like to continue fighting for prison reform. When Kimmel asked about her husband Kanye West's public support of Trump, Kardashian said: Kim Kardashian, via FOX News She also added that Kanye is

"not political, so he doesn't really

dig deep into what's going on."