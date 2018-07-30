UK Politicians Say Facebook Is Creating a 'Crisis in Democracy' The British parliament says the world is facing a 'democratic crisis' due to the spread of false information online. The report asserts that Facebook should be held accountable for the 'misleading' content on their platforms. The 89-page report was compiled by the the U.K. parliament‘s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. Damian Collins, committee chair, via Fox News The document suggests a full audit of tech companies‘ algorithms, a ban on targeted political advertising and a “clear legal liability” for Facebook, Twitter and Google.