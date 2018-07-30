NFL Orders Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not to Talk About

Anthem Issue The NFL has instructed Jones to stop publicly commenting on the issue of player protests during the National Anthem. The Cowboys owner made headlines last week after he said players should stand with their “toes on the line”

for the anthem. Jones' son, cowboys executive vp and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, echoed his

father's comments. Both Jones' have publicly stated that no players who protest would be welcome on the team. The NFL and its Players Association recently agreed to a pact that "no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced” until a firm policy had been agreed to.