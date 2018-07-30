LeBron James Opens New Public School in Ohio NBA superstar LeBron James has opened a new school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James' I Promise School currently has a student body of 240 third- and fourth-graders. It is expected to expand year by year until it reaches grades 1-8 by 2022. The school, a joint effort between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, will educate at-risk youth in the

Ohio city. According to ESPN, I Promise is an accelerated program, containing both a longer school day and a

longer school year. Students that complete the school's program will get tuition provided by James at the University of Akron, beginning in 2021.