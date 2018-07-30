Trump Issues New Government Shutdown Threat Over Border Wall President Donald Trump has threatened a government shutdown in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change immigration laws. Back in May, Trump suggested "closing up the country for a while" if he did not get his wall. Before that in February 2018, the president said he'd "love to see a shutdown" if the government did not agree to address immigration. A government shutdown over Trump's wall at the September deadline would mark the third one

this year.