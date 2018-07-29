Ruth Bader Ginsburg Claims to Have 'At Least Five More Years' on Bench
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Claims
to Have 'At Least Five
More Years' on Bench Supreme Court Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
isn't thinking of retiring
any time soon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via CNN Ginsburg was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She is currently the oldest and most liberal on the bench. Many have speculated about what would happen if she were to leave during President Donald Trump's term. Her departure could leave the
gate wide open for Trump to
appoint a third Supreme Court justice, which could potentially
shift the court's balance of
power for many years to come. So far, Trump has made good on his promise to only nominate judges
from a conservative-vetted list. Ginsburg recently ruled out the possibility of judges having term limits because doing so would require
a Constitutional amendment. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via 'Politico'