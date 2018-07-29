Ruth Bader Ginsburg Claims

to Have 'At Least Five

More Years' on Bench Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

isn't thinking of retiring

any time soon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via CNN Ginsburg was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She is currently the oldest and most liberal on the bench. Many have speculated about what would happen if she were to leave during President Donald Trump's term. Her departure could leave the

gate wide open for Trump to

appoint a third Supreme Court justice, which could potentially

shift the court's balance of

power for many years to come. So far, Trump has made good on his promise to only nominate judges

from a conservative-vetted list. Ginsburg recently ruled out the possibility of judges having term limits because doing so would require

a Constitutional amendment. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via 'Politico'