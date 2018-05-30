BTS Becomes First K-Pop Act to Hit No. 1 on the Billboard US Album Chart K-Pop superstars BTS‘ made history with their third album Love Yourself: Tear. The project, released on May 18th, debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 Chart, a first for the genre. According to Nielsen Music, the set moved 135,000 units in the US within its first week, including 100,000 traditional album sales, Taking the No. 1 spot from Post Malone‘s Beerbongs & Bentleys. Their first single from the album, Fake Love, debuted at No. 10 on the Hot 100 And the music video hit 100 million views in just over eight hours on YouTube. South Korean President Moon Jae-In congratulated the group on Twitter.