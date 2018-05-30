Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Has Now Destroyed 70 Homes As of Tuesday, authorities are reporting 71 homes have been destroyed by lava with 20 burning in the last few days alone. According to Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno, the lava has crossed a major highway and is encroaching on a geothermal energy conversion plant which has already shut down 11 wells. Additionally, officials are warning residents on Hawaii‘s Big Island to be careful of “Pele‘s hair,” small, thin strands of volcanic glass fibers that can cause injuries to the eyes and lungs.