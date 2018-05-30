Kim Kardashian to Visit the White House on Wednesday The mother of three was confirmed to be at the White House on Wednesday, though the reason for her visit was not disclosed. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary Recently, Kardashian has been working on getting President Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who is serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug crime. Earlier on Wednesday, Kardashian tweeted about Johnson for her birthday.