Michael Jackson's Estate is Suing Disney The former pop legend's estate is suing the company over their ABC special, claiming copyright infringement. The suit alleges that the special, "The Last Days of Michael Jackson," used songs, music videos and even a concert documentary without permission. The lawsuit states 'Variety' reports that Jackson's estate was never asked for rights to the clips before the special aired. When the estate shared its objection with Disney, the company claimed that because it was a documentary, it falls under the "fair use" doctrine. Howard Weitzman, the attorney for the Jackson estate