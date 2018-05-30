Roseanne Barr Blames Ambien For Racist Tweet According to NBC News, Roseanne said she had been “ambien-tweeting” in a now deleted tweet. Roseanne Barr, via Twitter Roseanne Barr, via Twitter Her ABC show 'Roseanne' was cancelled after she compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr returned to the platform to insist she is not racist and to portray herself as a victim of the media. She tweeted more than 100 times during her return, retweeting supportive messages from her followers. Sanofi, the makers of Ambien, responded to Barr, saying that “racism is not a known side effect” of their medication.