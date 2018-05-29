Experts Say Colon Cancer Screenings Should Start at 45, Not 50 The advice comes from the American Cancer Society (ACS), which released a statement on Wednesday. The group‘s scientists found that rates of rectal and colon cancer have increased 51 percent among young and middle-aged adults under 50 since 1994. The ACS urged those with a family history of colorectal cancers or those who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease to begin testing even earlier than 45. Statistics show that deaths from colon cancer have decreased in adults over 50 because they are encouraged to commit to screenings to help catch and remove polyps before they become cancerous.