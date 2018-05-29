Trump Blasts Jay-Z For 'Filthy' Language The president took some shots at the Brooklyn rapper while at a rally in Tennessee. Trump talked about the curse words that Jay-Z used when he performed at Clinton‘s campaign rally on Nov. 4, 2016. His language was so filthy that it made me like the most clean-cut human being on earth. He‘d stand up before those crowds and he‘d use the f-word, and Hillary would sit back ’I‘m in trouble, I‘m in trouble, oy, please don‘t have him use that kind of language anymore.‘ And then he‘d finish and everyone would leave, and she‘d be standing up making a speech to 400 people. Trump went on to say that he draws much bigger crowds without using any musical instruments.