SZA Claims Her Voice is 'Permanently Injured' The singer made the claim on Tuesday night after performing in Madison Square Garden as part of the TDE Championship Tour. In a series of deleted tweets, SZA lamented over her performance which apparently worsened her already injured vocal chords. Tonight was the test. That settles that. I just wanna be left alone my priorities are fâ€”ed up. They been fâ€”ed up. I need space goodbye. For anyone who hasn‘t seen this . I‘ve been touring for 11 months. This didn‘t happen overnight. I‘ve been troubleshooting for a while now and usually steroids and pushing through help. They don‘t this time. I‘m not sick my voice just won‘t fâ€”ing work. If I don‘t pause now I‘ll be forced to pause permanently. I‘m genuinely sorry for every face, voice, and energy field I won‘t be touching! SZA was recently pulled off of the TDE tour for several dates in an attempt to rest her vocal chords and let them heal.