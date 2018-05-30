Microsoft Passes Google in Market Value Microsoft is now worth $749 billion as of Tuesday‘s close, beating Google‘s parent company, Alphabet Inc., by $10 billion. The company‘s growth has been sparked by its cloud computing business and its restructuring to focus on cloud and artificial intelligence units. According to The Verge, 35 percent of Microsoft‘s first-quarter revenue was made up of its Windows, Surface and gaming divisions. The other 65 percent was made up of its cloud technology and Office and productivity division. Back in 2012, Google passed Microsoft in market value after going public in 2004. Alphabet Inc. now comes in fourth place for the world‘s most valuable publicly traded company. Microsoft is third behind Amazon and Apple.