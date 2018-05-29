Man Scales Building to Save Child in Viral Video Mamoudou Gassama, an illegal immigrant from Mali, scaled the side of a building to rescue a 4-year-old child in Paris. The child was left home alone and ended up hanging onto a balcony railing four-stories above the ground. Gassama has been praised by the media for his heroics, with French President Emmanuel Macron even granting him citizenship. According to Reuters, he has also been given a job in emergency services for his actions.