Pandora Now Offering Family Subscription Plan The music streaming company is rolling out its new pricing plan that will let six people play music on-demand while also using other premium features. The subscription will be $14.99 per month and is similarly priced to Spotify and Apple Music‘s family plans. The Pandora Premium Family plan offers a free 60-day trial to users, letting them test features like no ads and unlimited skips. The plan breaks down to $2.50 per person per month, the same breakdown as the family plans for Spotify and Apple Music.