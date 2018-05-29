Valerie Jarrett Responds to Roseanne Barr Tweet The former senior adviser to President Barack Obama called Barr‘s tweet “a teaching moment.” Jarrett addressed the racially-charged tweet at MSNBC's town hall "Everyday Racism in America.” Valerie Jarrett, on MSNBC's "Everyday Racism in America" Barr ignited the firestorm with a tweet Tuesday morning saying, Barr has also been dropped from her talent agency, ICM. Barr has since issued an apology via Twitter.